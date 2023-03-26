Published On: Sun, Mar 26th, 2023

ISRO launches 36 satellites into low-earth orbits

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday (March 26, 2023) successfully launched the LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The vehicle took off at 09:00:20 hours IST from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota

The LVM3 placed 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totaling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

The vehicle took off at 09:00:20 hours IST from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

“It achieved satellite injection conditions in about 17 minutes and began injecting the satellites from the twentieth minute. The vehicle performed a sophisticated manoeuvre to orient in orthogonal directions and injected the satellites into precise orbits with defined time gaps to avoid collision of the satellites,” the Indian space agency said in a statement.

This was the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits.

The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022.

