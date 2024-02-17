Isro successfully launches weather satellite INSAT-3DS

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday successfully launched the INSAT-3DS mission into space aboard the heavy-lift Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-II (GSLV-MkII).

The mission, designed to operate in space for 10 years, aims to boost India’s environment monitoring, oceanic observations, weather forecasting, and disaster relief operations. It took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:35 pm IST.

The launch vehicle soared through the atmosphere to deploy the satellite initially into a geostationary transfer orbit, following which it would be moved into a geostationary orbit around the planet. This orbit is over 35,000 kilometers above the Earth’s equator.

This was the second launch of the year after Isro successfully launched the XPoSat mission to space on the first day of 2024.

Isro chief S Somnath congratulating his team said, “I am very happy to announce completion of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. It has been injected into good orbit, and vehiucle has performed very well.”

The INSAT-3DS, a state-of-the-art meteorological satellite, is the latest addition to India’s third-generation satellites in geostationary orbit.

It follows the successful deployment of its predecessors, INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, which have been instrumental in enhancing weather observation and analysis since their respective launches, with INSAT-3DR having been operational since September 2016.

The satellite is equipped with a multi-spectral Imager (optical radiometer) capable of capturing images of the Earth and its surroundings in six distinct wavelength bands. INSAT-3DS features a robust Sounder payload with a total of 19 channels, including one Visible channel and eighteen narrow spectral channels. The Sounder payload is designed to provide vital information about the vertical profiles of the atmosphere, covering aspects such as temperature, humidity, and more.

The satellite is also equipped with a Data Relay Transponder (DRT) that plays a crucial role in receiving meteorological, hydrological, and oceanographic data from automatic Data collection platforms/Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) worldwide. The DRT then relays this valuable information back to user terminals, ensuring efficient global data dissemination.

A Satellite-aided Search and Rescue (SA&SR) transponder designed to relay distress signals and alert detections from beacon transmitters has also been sent with the spacecraft. This capability significantly enhances Search and Rescue operations, providing global coverage in the UHF band.

The satellite’s primary objectives are multifaceted and crucial for environmental monitoring and safety. It is equipped to monitor the Earth’s surface and carry out oceanic observations in various spectral channels that are vital for meteorological analysis.

The 2274-kilogram INSAT-3DS satellite is equipped with advanced payloads designed to provide more accurate and timely data on atmospheric conditions.