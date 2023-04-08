It is Centre’s duty to fulfil Telangana citizens dreams: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government of non-cooperation in Central projects while saying that such things affect the dream of the people living in the state.

Addressing a public meeting after flagging off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi said that the NDA government is working to fulfil the dreams of citizens in Telangana. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana today. Interestingly, CM K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive PM Modi at the airport and skiped his programme in the state.

“Pained at non-cooperation of state government in Centre’s projects. This is affecting the dreams of people of Telangana,” PM Modi said while addressing the inauguration events of development projects in Hyderabad. Hailing the NDA government’s efforts to boost the state’s infrastructure and connectivity, PM said that the centre considers it our duty to fulfil the dreams of citizens in Telangana.

“Due to covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the world is witnessing ups and downs in economy. Amid this uncertainty India is one of the countries which is investing record amount on infrastructure modernisation,” Modi added. “Rs 10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget,” he said.

“Handful of people encouraging ‘parivarvaad’ trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects for the people of Telangana,” PM said. ‘Parivarvaad’ was looting even the ration given to poor people in Telangana,” he added.

Reacting to the Opposition parties plea against central investigation agencies in Supreme Court, PM said “a few days back some political parties had gone to the court to seek protection so that no one opens their corruption books but the court turned them back.”

He said Parivarvaad’ and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is ‘parivarvaad. ‘Parivarvaad’ was looting even the ration given to the poor people in Telangana, he alleged and stressed the state’s progress was important for overall national growth.