IT raids Trinamool MLA’s residence, other properties

Kolkata: The Income Tax Department conducted extensive raids on Wednesday at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bayron Biswas in Sagardighi, as well as other premises linked to him, including hospitals and a school.

The raids, carried out by a large team of tax officials and law enforcement personnel, began early in the morning at multiple properties owned by Biswas across West Bengal.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at the MLA’s current residence, warehouse, nursing home, and several other establishments. Additionally, raids were also carried out at Byron’s school in Raghunathganj.

The operations were based on information suggesting that the Trinamool leader runs undisclosed businesses, in addition to beedi manufacturing units and a nursing home. According to sources, the raids aimed to collect information about the business transactions related to them.

Byron and others close to him, responsible for overseeing his business, were reportedly questioned and searched at their homes by the Income Tax Departmen.

The raids at Bayron Biswas’s properties occurred against the backdrop of another set of Income Tax raids at the residence of TMC MLA in Domkal, Jafikul Islam.

Notably, these central agency raids coincide with the day Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of pending dues to the state.

Bayron Biswas, the lone Congress MLA in West Bengal, switched sides just after the 2023 Assembly Bypoll in the Sagardighi constituency. Backed by the Left, Biswas had defeated Trinamool’s Debashish Banerjee with a margin of nearly 23,000 votes in Sagardighi.