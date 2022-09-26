It’s ‘dynastic policy’ in Kerala too : JP Nadda

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday tore into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the state is looking at a ‘dynastic policy’ and the CM is fully engaged in corruption.

“The role of the son-in-law, daughter is being seen in Kerala now. Pinarayi Vijayan’s office is fully involved in corruption and what we have heard is the chief minister and his family are involved in gold smuggling too,” said Nadda, while addressing a meeting of his party workers here.

Nadda arrived on a two-day visit to the state and on Sunday he spoke to his party workers at Kottayam.

PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas is a first time legislator and the son-in-law of Vijayan.

It was in 2020 that Riyas married Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan. It was the second marriage for both.

Riyas was fielded from his home district Kozhikode’s Beypore assembly constituency in the April 2021 assembly polls. He won easily.

His being made a minister had surprised many and he was given the prime public works department portfolio and also tourism. Since then he has been getting good traction with many saying that he is being groomed for higher things.

Nadda pointed out that the relatives and family members of Vijayan are getting plum posts in the state.

Nadda said the state is facing serious financial issues.

“Kerala is in a debt trap as the total public debt has now crossed Rs 3.3 lakh crores as financial discipline is not maintained by the state,” added Nadda.