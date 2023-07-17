J&K govt sacks 3 officials for terror links; 2 Pak infiltrators killed

Srinagar: Acting tough on terror sympathizers, the LG administration of Jammu Kashmir terminated sevices of three government officials namely PRO of Kashmir University Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer Murawath Hussain, and a Police Constable Arshid Ahmad for allegedly working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terror ideology, raising finances for Terrorists.

The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack all three government employees after an investigation clearly established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits. With the sacking of these three people, the number of sacked people has now reached to 52.

While the action against active terrorists is also on full pace, Indian Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in Poonch and killed two infiltrators. “Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress.” White Knight Corps tweeted, (KS) twitted Indian army.

In another anti-terror operation Police on Monday claimed to have recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices in the Wodhpura area of North Kashmir’s Handwara. In a handout, the police said that army in a Joint operation with Handwara Police recovered two IEDs from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701 early morning on 17 Jul 2023. Based on information from a reliable source, Indian Army and Handwara Police launched a swift and well-coordinated Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) in Wodhpura Forest in the wee hours today.

The spokesman further stated that the operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately 5 and 7 kgs that were concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures. The positive identification of IEDs was carried out by Indian Army’s highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and Army Dog, he said.

Further, the Bomb Disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe. A thorough search operation was resumed by personnel of the Indian Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura Forest for any more IEDs or hiding Terrorists. The prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted a major incident in the area, reads the statement.