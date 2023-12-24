Jadavpur Univ convocation held in absence of Chancellor

New Delhi: Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) witnessed a convocation ceremony without its chancellor. The Governor of West Bengal is, by the virtue of his seat, the chancellor of Jadavpur University.

The development comes a day after Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose removed Buddhadeb Sau from the chair of interim Vice Chancellor.

An official statement from Governor CV Bose’s office read, “The authorization given to Prof Buddhadeb Sau as per order no. CU/WB/22/23 dated August 17, 2023, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University till further orders, is withdrawn. This order will take immediate effect.”

However, in less than 12 hours, Sau was reinstated as the vice-chancellor of the university. The chancellor of JU did not attend the event as it was organised without his consent. Meanwhile, the now ex-vice chancellor, Sau, attended the convocation ceremony only as a guest.

The ceremony was presided over by the university’s pro-vice chancellor Amitava Dutta. The University Grants Commission (UGC) also did not send any representative to the event.

Sources from JU say that Sau’s decision to not take part in the ceremony was prompted after a notification from the governor’s office said that an investigation will be launched against Sau over complaints filed against him.

The university, for a long time, was running without a head before the appointment of Buddhadeb Saha.

Governor Bose was not happy with Sau’s decision to announce the date of convocation without his consent after he held a meeting with Bengal’s Education Minister Bratya Basu.