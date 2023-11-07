Jai Dehadrai lodges complaint against Mahua for ‘trespassing’

New Delhi: Jai Anant Dehadrai, Supreme Court lawyer and Mahua Moitra’s ex-partner, has filed a complaint against the Trinamool Congress MP, accusing her of “trespassing” with the intention of “intimidating” him.

In the complaint, he alleged that she showed up at his house unannounced on November 5 and 6.

The complaint against the TMC MP read, “Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament came unannounced to my residence on November 5 at around 11 am and on November 6 at around 9 am. There is every possibility that Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me.”

He added, “I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints by Ms Moitra.”

Dehadrai said that she came to his residence with a “very apparent intention to commit trespass and to intimidate” him. He further asked the police to investigate the matter and register a case.