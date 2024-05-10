Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal files nomination from Khadoor Sahib LS seat in Punjab

New Delhi: Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

The nomination was filed by the Waris Punjab De leader’s lawyer, Harjot Singh, his relative Sukhchain Singh and five others on behalf of him at the office of the District Returning Officer in Khadoor Sahib.

Earlier, Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that he didn’t want to contest the elections, “but he said if it (contesting poll) is the decision of the ‘sangat’ then he would change his decision and bow before the ‘sangat’.

According to the law, in case a jailed candidate wins the elections, he or she can be released from jail to take the oath, as there is no provision to administer the oath inside the prison.

Before his arrest in April last year, Amritpal Singh had said he did not believe in the Constitution. He had also said that it was his democratic right whether to believe in the Constitution or not.

“I will only accept the Indian Constitution when it accepts me,” he had said.

Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 last year under the stringent National Security Act.

Khadoor Sahib will go to the polls in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.