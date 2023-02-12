Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief makes objectionable statements against Hindu deities

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief has kicked up a controversy by making objectionable statements against Hindu deities. Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, the president of the prominent Muslim body, said that Om, a sacred symbol in Hinduism, and Allah are the same.

He made the remarks while speaking at the three-day plenary session of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

“I asked dharma guru when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Brahma, then whom did they use to worship? Some people told me that they used to worship Om. Then I told them that Om is called Allah by us, Ishwar by you (Hindus), Khuda by Farsi (Persian) speaking people and God by English speaking people,” he said at the event.

Earlier on Friday, he said that said India belongs to him as much as it belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“India is our country. This country belongs to Mahmood Madani as much as it belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Neither Mahmood is an inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood,” he added.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief further said that India is the first homeland of Muslims and that Islam is the oldest religion in this country