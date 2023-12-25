‘Jesus Christ’s ideals a guiding light for us’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a Christmas programme at his residence wherein he praised Jesus Christ’s life’s message and values of kindness and service.

PM Modi said that Jesus Christ worked on “making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone”, adding that these ideas were a guiding light for the development of the country.

PM Modi said, “Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life’s message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service. He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone. These ideals work as a guiding light for the development journey of our country.”

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, PM Modi recalled his “old, intimate and warm relations” with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

During his address, PM Modi also recalled the time when he met the Pope, calling it a “memorable moment”. “To make the world a better place, we discussed issues like social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change and inclusive development,” he stated.

PM Modi also mentioned that he has shared a bond with the Christian community since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also praised the Christian community for their role in the freedom struggle and for being at the forefront in “serving the poor and deprived”.

“India proudly acknowledges your contribution to country,” he said.