Jharkhand HC’s suo motu cognisance cognizance of Spanish tourist gangrape

New Delhi: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked the police to file their response in the Dumka rape case.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar took cognisance of the case and directed Dumka’s Superintendent of Police to file their response before the court. The hearing has been scheduled for March 7.

“Incidents of crime of any kind against a foreign national may have serious national and international repercussions, including impacting the tourism economy of the country,” the High Court said.

“A sex-related crime against a foreign woman is likely to bring adverse publicity against the country, thereby tarnishing the image of India across the globe,” it said and scheduled the hearing in this case on March 7.

A Spanish woman was gangraped in Dumka, around 300 km from Ranchi, where she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband on Friday night. The incident happened in Kurumahat of Hansdiha police station area and seven people were involved in the crime. So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The woman and her husband are on a mega trip around Asia and had come to India on a tourist visa. The couple first went to Pakistan from where they had gone to Bangladesh, before arriving in Dumka. They were planning to go to Nepal from Jharkhand.