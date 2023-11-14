J&K Police busts major drug ring, seize Rs 45L cash, charas

Srinagar: In a significant operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police discovered approximately Rs 45 lakh in cash and seized 4.2 kilograms of Charas from a location in the Mehloora area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

SSP Shopian Tanushree reported that acting on specific intelligence, the police conducted a raid on a suspected house in Mehloora Village of the district. There, they uncovered around Rs 45 lakh in cash and 4.2 kg of Charas from the residence of Farooq Ahmad Koka.

The SSP mentioned that a portion of the cash was found in the accused person’s cowshed, while the remainder was recovered from his house and shop. “A case has been registered in this regard, and investigations are ongoing,” SSP Tanushree stated.

Asserting a zero-tolerance approach towards drug peddlers, SSP Shopian emphasized that those involved in drug trafficking will face strict action. Additionally, she urged parents and teachers to actively participate in preventing young individuals from falling victim to drug addiction.

Highlighting the enforcement efforts, SSP Shopian mentioned, “This year, 13 individuals were booked under PIT-NDPS in Shopian, currently incarcerated in various jails across India. The cases against drug peddlers have almost doubled compared to last year.”

The police in Shopian is taking proactive measures, including counselling for drug addicts, providing necessary medications, and engaging educational institutions like schools and colleges to deter the younger population from being ensnared by this menace.