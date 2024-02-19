J&K witnesses heavy snowfall, life halts

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall in the hills of Kashmir has left the valley cut off from the rest of the world. All highways were closed to traffic. The university postponed examinations, and life has come to a standstill in Kashmir.

The hills of Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving heavy snowfall since last night, leading authorities to close all highways for traffic, including the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway, which was blocked due to landslides. Traffic officials said, ‘Landslides at Mehd, Ramban, and Tabela Chamalwas, Banihal, resulted in damming of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. People are advised to avoid traveling on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is clear.

Meanwhile, North and Central Kashmir and South Kashmir’s Pir Panjal range, including the famous ski-resort Gulmarg, received fresh heavy snowfall, with the mercury dropping below freezing point. Officials said about 2 feet of fresh snow has accumulated in the hills of Kashmir.

Fresh snowfall has come as a blessing from the sky during this time when the Khelo India Games are about to be held. Apart from the athletes, tourists from India and abroad are enjoying the heavy snowfall.

Met Department has predicted three more days of rain and snow until February 21, with more heavy snowfall expected during this period. The current spell of snowfall has disrupted normal life, with the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road, and other major roads connecting Srinagar to the border areas blocked for traffic due to snow accumulation and landslides. It is raining in the plains of Kashmir valley, including Srinagar. Continuous rains are being seen in the plains of Kashmir, which seems to have slowed down the pace of life. Kashmir University has postponed the examinations scheduled for February 19 and 20 due to bad weather.

Sonmarg, another famous tourist spot in Kashmir, also received more than three feet of fresh snowfall. This is the first time that this tourist spot has been kept open for tourists during the winter months of January and February.