K Kavitha sent to 14-day judicial custody in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to Judicial Custody till April 9, 2024.

Kavitha was arrested recently in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while sending her to Tihar Jail for 14 days, also fixed the hearing on the Interim bail plea for April 1, 2024.

Kavitha was represented in court by Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, accompanied by Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao, and Deepak Nagar. She had filed an interim bail application, citing her 16-year-old son’s upcoming examinations.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed her release from judicial custody, asserting that Kavitha holds significant influence and poses a risk of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses if granted bail, potentially obstructing the ongoing investigation.

The department continues its investigation into the arrestee’s involvement in the current case, delving deeper into uncovering additional proceeds of crime and identifying other individuals associated with or connected to the illicit activities.

Investigating economic crimes presents unique challenges, as offenders are often resourceful and influential individuals deeply entrenched in society. They execute their crimes with careful planning and precision, making the investigation process inherently complex.