Kangana says ‘filmmaker is a myth; it’s the movie makes a maker’

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with her film ‘Emergency’, recently shared her thoughts about the craft of filmmaking and how the film has made her understand the nuances of storytelling. In her opinion, “a movie makes a maker” and it’s not the other way round.

‘Emergency’ is Kangana’s second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a compelling watch.

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of herself briefing someone off the camera about a particular close-up/mid close-up shot.

Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice and spontaneity. That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do, depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid both at the same time.”

She went on to share that despite all the preparation, a story or a sequence may demand to ditch all things that were a part of the prep and start afresh with a different approach, “If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot yet in the last moment you demolish that mental structure/road map/blue print and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts then you know how to make a movie …. And if you know how to make a movie you will know in actuality one can’t make a movie.”

In her opinion, the terms film-maker is nothing but a myth as a story finds its true expression and the maker is merely a vehicle for the story.

“Film-maker is a myth, there is no such thing. If anything, a movie makes a maker because story has its own seed and soul which finds expression and manifests and so-called maker simply watches bewildered, enchanted as she finds herself transform in to a role she must play #setstories #Emergency.”