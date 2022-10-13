Karnataka HC ‘misused’ Quranic commentaries: Owaisi on SC split verdict

New Delhi: In his reaction to Supreme Court’s split verdict on the hijab ban, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was expecting a “unanimous judgment” in favour of girls going to schools wearing hijab.

The Lok Sabha MP, a barrister himself, agreed with Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia that wearing a hijab is ultimately “a matter of choice”.

He, however, said that the decision of the Karnataka HC was “bad” and that it “misused” Quranic commentaries and translations.

“Girls of Karnataka are wearing hijab because Allah has asked them to do so in Quran,” Owaisi said.

He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it made an “issue” out of it.