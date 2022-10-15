Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorist in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Choudhry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said here. A police officer said that he was fired upon by terrorists when he was on the lawn of his residential house.

He said that soon after, the injured, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat son of Puran Krishan Bhat of Choudry Gund was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The official added that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The Kashmir Zonal Police tweeted about the incident as well. It wrote, “#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.”

Issuing a statement, the terror outfit said, “Today our cadre carried out an operation in Choudhary Gund area of Shopian in which one Kashmiri Pandit, Poran Krishnan, was eliminated.”

“As we have already warned about our attacks on Pandits and non-locals working on the Modi-led agenda of settler colonialism post the abrogation of Article 370. Wherever you are, don’t think you are out of our eyes. It is just a matter of time and place. Next turn will be yours,” the outfit further stated.