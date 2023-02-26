Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists In J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A bank security guard named Sanjay Sharma died after he was fired upon by terrorists on Sunday. He was critically wounded after the attack and was admitted to a hospital in Pulwama but succumbed to his injuries, according to a senior police official.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow.”