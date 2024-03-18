Kavitha conspired With Kejriwal, Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy scam: ED

New Delhi: In a major development the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) revealed following interrogation of K Kavitha along with others that they conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation.

ED’s shocking revelations come after BRS leader Kavitha was arrested last week and sent to ED custody for 7 days till March 23, 2024, in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case.

According to ED, it was revealed in the interrogation that Kavitha was involved in paying Rs 100 Crores to the leaders of AAP in exchange for these favours.

“By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickbacks, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP, ” stated the ED.

The ED further stated that the BRS leader and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy.

The ES has conducted searches on 245 locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and other places in the Delhi liquor scam case and 15 Persons including former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested in the case so far. According to the ED out of the Proceeds of Crime generated, assets worth Rs. 128.79 Crore have been traced so far.