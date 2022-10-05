KCR changes TRS name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti eyeing next LS polls

New Delhi: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao changed his party Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) name to “Bharat Rashtra Samiti” (BRS) on Wednesday.

During the party’s general body meeting in Hyderabad, president KCR read out the resolution and announced that the party’s general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

The party leadership now plans to reach out to people by pitching its “Telangana good governance model” to venture into national politics and effectively take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At the foundation day event in April this year, the party had resolved that it should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP is “exploiting communal sentiments” for its political convenience.

In its outreach initiative, the party would now reportedly focus on welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ support scheme for farmers and ‘Dalit Bandhu’ .