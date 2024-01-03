Kejriwal again skips ED summons, saying it has no valid reason

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped for the third time the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, Arvind Kejriwal told the probe agency that they did not have a “valid reason or justification for issuance of these summons”.

Arvind Kejriwal accused the Enforcement Directorate of “maintaining unwarranted secrecy and being opaque and arbitrary in the present matter”.

“Respond to my earlier responses and clarify the position so as to enable me to understand the real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope of the purported enquiry/investigation for which I am being called,” Arvind Kejriwal urged the central agency.

He reiterated that the summons are “motivated” and in the “nature of fishing and roving enquiry”.

Kejriwal said the agency sent “identically worded summons in the same format as before” without giving response to his earlier replies on November 2, 2023, and December 20, 2023. “Therefore, I assume that you do not have any valid reason or justification for issuance of these summons,” he said.

He further said the “non-disclosure and non-responsive” approach of the Enforcement Directorate “cannot sustain the test of law, equity, or justice”. “Your obstinacy tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal also informed the probe agency that the election to the three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on January 19, and as convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party he will be held up in the process and run up to the polls.

He added that he would be further tied up in preparation for Republic Day celebration.

Arvind Kejriwal urged the agency to respond to the objections he had previously raised.