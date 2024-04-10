Kejriwal misusing time with legal counsels for other purposes: Delhi court

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking more time with his lawyers. Arvind Kejriwal failed to satisfy the court that he has been using the two permitted legal meetings per week solely for the purpose of discussing the pending litigations with his counsels, the court said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month in connection with the Delhi liquor case. His counsel had informed the judge that multiple cases were pending against the Delhi Chief Minister and that one hour a week was insufficient for a person to understand and give instructions.

The court dismissed the application, observing that Arvind Kejriwal was “not even utilising the permitted two legal interviews per week solely for discussing his pending litigations” and “rather used the allotted time for other purposes”.

The court said that the Enforcement Directorate report showed that Arvind Kejriwal dictated directions that were to be passed to the Delhi water minister.

“The status report/note filed by the Investigating Agency indicates that the Applicant had dictated certain directions for being passed on to the Water Minister, to one of his lawyers (whose name he refused to disclose to the Investigating Agency) during the course of a legal meeting,” the court said.

The court said that prison rules regarding meetings and interviews would be equally applicable to Kejriwal, the same as the other inmates.