Kejriwal moves Delhi HC, challenges arrest

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging his recent arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.

Kejriwal’s legal representatives petitioned that both the arrest and the subsequent remand order are illegal, asserting his immediate entitlement to release from custody.

The plea, submitted to the Delhi High Court, seeks an urgent hearing, preferably by Sunday, March 24, from the Acting Chief Justice.

The petition claimed the arrest of Delhi CM as illeagal and has demanded his urgent release.

On Thursday night, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended Kejriwal, accusing him of being the central figure and primary conspirator in the purported scandal surrounding the defunct Delhi excise policy. Previously, former Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with this matter.