Kejriwal sent to jail for 14 days in liquorgate scam

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday sent in judicial custody in connection with the liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

The AAP chief, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, will stay alone in the barrack and be under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. Tight security was in place on the Tihar jail premises.

Kejriwal will be provided with medicines and a special diet in jail given his history of medical issues. He will be allowed to retain a religious locket that he currently wears.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi delivered the verdict following the end of Kejriwal’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 1 (today).

During the hearing earlier today, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said that the agency was not asking for further remand in light of the Supreme Court’s recent judgment in former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji’s case.

Raju argued that Kejriwal’s conduct in the lock-up was “totally non-cooperative” and he was providing authorities with “evasive replies”. He also claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister was “misleading the investigation” into the liquor case.

“In future, we may require custody. That’s the only purpose [of the statement],” Raju told the court.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s lawyers have moved an application to allow the Delhi Chief Minister to carry three books – Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan and How Prime Ministers Decide by journalist Neerja Chaudhary – in jail.

