Kejriwal skips 4th probe agency summons, tells ED he’s not even accused

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s summons in the liquor policy case for the fourth time.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was asked to appear before the probe agency today for questioning in connection with the investigation into a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

When questioned about the fourth ED summons, Arvind Kejriwal had earlier informed reporters that he “will do whatever needs to be done as per law.”

Arvind Kejriwal has now replied to the summons, saying that he won’t appear before the agency. His party has said the agency’s plan is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal so that he cannot campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

“ED has said Kejriwal is not an accused, then why is he being summoned? Corrupt leaders go to BJP, their cases are closed. We have not done any corruption, none of our leaders will go to BJP,” the party said.

Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to go on a three-day tour of Goa alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today. His visit is strategically planned ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, where he will engage with party workers and potentially address a public rally.

The Delhi Chief Minister had previously skipped questioning on January 3, asserting that the summons issued by the probe agency were “illegal” and “politically motivated,” with the sole intention of arresting him.

“I am ready to accept every legal summons. However, this ED summons is also illegal and politically motivated, like the previous ones. The summons should be withdrawn. I have spent my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

He had declined to appear before the probe agency on two prior occasions, on November 2 and December 21, choosing instead to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation camp.

The initial summons was issued to Arvind Kejriwal in October last year as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the liquor policy, which the Delhi government withdrew in July 2023 following corruption allegations.