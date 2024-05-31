Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal by the Tis Hazari court on Friday.

Bibhav Kumar was produced before the court after the three-day police custody granted on May 28 ended on Friday. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18, in connection with the case. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal remanded Bibhav Kumar in judicial custody. He will be produced before the court on June 14.

Delhi Police had sought a 14-day judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar after interrogation. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted that the judicial custody of the accused is required for proper investigation, to prevent the accused from tampering with evidence, and to prevent him from making inducement or threats to any witness.

Defence counsels Rajat Bhardwaj and Karan Sharma opposed the judicial custody plea. They submitted that the accused is in no position to interfere with an investigation or tampering with the evidence. It was also stated, “I (Bibhav Kumar) am in no position to induce the witnesses.”