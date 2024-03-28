Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till April 1

New Delhi: National capital’s Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the Enforcement Directorate by four days, till April 1.

The AAP national convenor will now be produced in court at 11:30 am on April 1.

The ED had, however, sought a seven-day extension of Kejriwal’s custody for further interrogation in the money laundering case.

The court order came hours after Kejriwal spoke in his defence in court and said the probe agency was trying to “crush” the AAP.

“I am not opposing the remand petition of the ED. The ED can keep me in custody for as many days as it wants. But this is a scam,” the Delhi CM said, adding that the probe agency was trying to “trap” him in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“The ED had two objectives. One is to crush AAP, and the second is to create a smokescreen and run an extortion racket behind it through which they are collecting money,” Kejriwal further said.

The Enforcement Directorate also spoke in court and claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was not cooperating with its probe.

“Kejriwal has not disclosed the password of the mobile phone recovered from him. If he does not cooperate, we will have to open it (technically). Therefore, we need further remand. He is not cooperating. He is not answering the questions directly,” the probe agency said in court.

The ED also said it had evidence that Arvind Kejriwal asked for a bribe of Rs 100 crore.