Kerala cadre IPS Nitin Agarwal appointed new BSF DG

New Delhi: Nitin Agarwal, an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from the Kerala cadre, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF). This appointment comes after a vacancy of more than five months in the position.

Currently serving as the Additional Director-General of operations at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi, Nitin Agarwal brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) issued an order late at night, stating that Nitin Agarwal’s appointment as the BSF DG is effective from the date of joining the post until July 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Previously, the position of BSF chief remained vacant after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh on December 31, 2022. During this period, CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen held additional charge of the BSF.

Throughout his career, Nitin Agarwal has served in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), another border guarding force under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He has also held various positions in his home cadre of Kerala.