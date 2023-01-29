Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says, ‘You must call me a Hindu’

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that everybody born in India should be referred to as a Hindu and that he should be called Hindu too. He made the remark while backing Aligarh Muslim University’s founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s remarks that Hindu was not a “religious term” but a “geographical term”.

The Governor said Sir Syed Khan had urged people to call him a “Hindu” during an Arya Samaj meeting over a century ago.

“Sir Syed Ahmed Khan once said that I do not think Hindu is a religious term, it is a geographical term. Anyone who is born in India, eats food grown in India or drinks water from Indian rivers deserves to be called a Hindu,” said Arif Mohammed Khan.

He further added, “You must call me a Hindu… It was perfectly fine to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens.”

Arif Mohammed Khan also said it was “perfectly fine” to use the terminology like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens.

The Kerala Governor made the comment while speaking at a conclave organised by Kerala Hindus of North America (KHNA). The conclave’s concluding session was attended by Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

He said that there has been a conspiracy in the state to make it appear that it is wrong to say “I am a Hindu”. He claimed that all religious groups are equal in the country’s “Sanatana Dharma”.

The Union Minister further emphasised the significance of uniting all believers of “Sanatana Dharma” under one roof.