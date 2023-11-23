Kerala police registers cheating case against S Sreesanth

Thiruvananthapuram: A case of cheating has been filed against former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for allegedly cheating an individual by taking money from him on the promise of making him a partner in an upcoming sports academy.

The complaint, filed by a Kannur native named Sareegh Balagopalan, states that two Udupi natives, Rajiv Kumar and K Venkatesh Kinni, took Rs 18.70 lakh from him, claiming that they would construct a building in the name of the complainant at a resort owned by Rajiv Kumar in Karnataka’s Kollur.

The complainant was also promised to become a partner in the Sports Academy that would be started by the Udupi natives and Sreesanth.

In the petition, it is stated that Sreesanth and two others neither started the construction of the building for the sports academy nor did they return the money.

The Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court took up the case and ordered an investigation into the allegations.

The case has been registered under IPC section 420 for cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.