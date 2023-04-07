Kerala train fire accused Shahrukh Saifi sent to police custody

Kozhikode: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Kozhikode on Friday sent Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kerala train fire incident, to police custody for 11 days. Earlier in the day, Saifi was brought to the court in Kozhikode.

Notably, the police sought judicial custody of the accused for 14 days. After the incident, the Kerala Police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the assailant. Notably, Saifi was arrested two days ago from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri. He was brought to the southern state by road on Thursday morning.

Accused in the Kozhikode train fire incident, brought to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Kozhikode:

Saifi was the main suspect in the train fire incident. The tragic incident took place on April 2. Three people were killed in the fire. According to reports, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them.

The incident took place when the train reached the Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Notably, the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the incident, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station.

As per the police, the incident was probably planned in advance as the accused was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. Nine people also suffered burn injuries in the incident. The injured were admitted to a hospital.