Key changes in BJP state organisations, new in-charges named

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday introduced several key changes in the state organisations by appointing new in-charges and co in-charges to manage and look into the party’s functioning.

Sources on Friday said the changes have been mainly effected keeping in mind the Assembly elections and the general election scheduled to be held in 2024.

BJP president JP Nadda appointed Vinod Tawde as the party’s new Bihar in-charge while Harish Dwivedi will continue in his role as the co in-charge.

In Chhattisgarh, Om Mathur has been named the in-charge and he would be assisted by Nitin Nabin.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been made the Haryana in-charge.

The party’s affairs in Jharkhand would be taken care of by Laxmikant Bajpai, while Vinod Sonkar in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu would manage the party matters there.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has been handed the party’s responsibilities in Kerala.

Radha Mohan Agrawal would be having dual responsibilities in the capacity of Lakshadweep in-charge and Kerala co in-charge.

In Madhya Pradesh, P. Muralidhar Rao has been appointed in-charge and he would be having two deputies — Pankaja Munde and Ram Shankar Katheria.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would be the new in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. Narinder Singh Raina has been named the co in-charge of Punjab.

In Telangana, the BJP has appointed Tarun Chugh as in-charge and he would be assisted by Arvind Menon — the co in-charge.

The party made no change in Rajasthan. Arun Singh would continue in his role of state in-charge. Vijaya Rahatkar has been named the co in-charge.

Mahesh Sharma, another former Union Minister, has been given the charge of Tripura.

Mangal Pandey has been named West Bengal in-charge. BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya would continue as state co in-charge and he would now be joined in a similar role by Asha Lakra.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been appointed the convenor and Rituraj Sinha co-convenor for party affairs in the northeastern region.