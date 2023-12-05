Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode dies in Pakistan

New Delhi: Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died in Pakistan on December 2, sources said. Rode reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Sources also said Rode’s last rites were secretly performed in Pakistan following Sikh customs and traditions.

Bhindranwale was an erstwhile leader of the Khalistan movement.

Lakhbir Singh Rode was involved in terrorist activities against India in Punjab at the behest of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, according to signals from Pakistan’s secret agency ISI.

In October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had confiscated the properties of Rode following a raid by the anti-terror agency. The raids were carried out in Moga, Punjab.

The anti-terror agency’s action came as it was investigating six cases against Rode for his active involvement in terror-related activities between 2021 and 2023.

Rode was the head of the banned outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and was designated as a terrorist by the government.