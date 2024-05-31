Kharge calls PM Modi’s Kanniyakumari meditation a ‘drama’

New Delhi: PM Modi began his 45-hour meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam on Thursday evening, which will continue till the evening of Saturday, June 1.

Dhyan Mandapam is the same spot where philosopher Swami Vivekananda had meditated in 1892.

Reacting to Prime Minister’s meditation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a dig at him over his 45-hour meditation session at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari, suggesting he could have done the same at his home.

Accusing PM Modi of giving “hate speeches”, the Congress president said people were not interested in listening to such addresses and said they had made up their minds for a change.

“He is talking about caste and religion. You should talk about unemployment and inflation. What have you done for the past 10 years? Tell that to the people. But they are instead misusing the Constitution and autonomous bodies to trouble people. This is not good,” he said.

Kharge took a swipe at the BJP’s ‘400 paar’ slogan, saying it was “far from truth” and that it was a move to motivate their party workers.