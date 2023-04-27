Kharge likens PM Narendra Modi to ‘poisonous’ snake

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous’ snake, drawing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ire.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka’s Gadag district, Kharge said that ‘Modi is like a poisonous snake’.

“Don’t make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, ‘No, it’s not poisonous. Let’s lick it and find out.’ Don’t go to lick it. If you lick, you will die,” Mallikarjun Kharge told the gathering.

The Congress chief, however, later told reporters that he only said the BJP was like a snake, and that the party’s ideology is like a poison.

“If you support that ideology and lick (try) it, death is certain… I did not speak against him (Modi) because I have already said that I never make personal comments,” he said.

Kharge also took to his official Twitter account and said that his statement was neither for PM Modi nor for any other person.

“BJP’s ideology is divisive, disharmonious, full of hatred and prejudiced towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi nor for any other person but for the ideology he represents,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He added that his fight with Prime Minister Modi is not a personal fight but an ideological battle.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone’s feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention, nor has it been the conduct of my long political life,” the Congress leader said.