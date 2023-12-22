Kohli returns to India due to family emergency

New Delhi: As India prepares for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, the team faces setbacks with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to a lingering finger injury and Virat Kohli missing crucial practice sessions due to a family emergency, according to Cricbuzz.

The duo’s absence poses challenges for the Indian team as they gear up for the first Test at Centurion on December 26. Virat Kohli, who recently travelled to South Africa, had to cut short his visit due to a family emergency. While the specifics of the situation remain undisclosed, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assure that Kohli will rejoin the squad in Johannesburg ahead of the first Test. Despite missing the three-day intra-squad game, Kohli is expected to bring his leadership and batting prowess to the crucial encounter.

In a blow to India’s opening options, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa. The 26-year-old opener sustained a finger injury during the second ODI against the hosts at Port Elizabeth. Despite efforts from the BCCI Medical Team, Gaikwad’s recovery timeline does not align with the upcoming Tests, leading to his immediate release from the Indian squad. His absence will be felt, especially after promising performances in recent outings.