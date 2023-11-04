Kota police detains Elvish Yadav in rave party case

Kota: Rajasthan police detained Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the rave party case on Saturday where snake venom was also found.

He has been accused of supplying snakes and snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Elvish was absconding after the case was registered.

After arresting five accused, the police were searching for Elvish Yadav. Elvish was detained by the police during the blockade in Kota, Rajasthan.

The police had said on Friday that during the raid, nine snakes including five cobras and snake venom were recovered from the spot.

According to latest update, Kota Police released Elvish Yadav after questioning.

When the police interrogated the arrested people, the name of Elvish Yadav cropped up. The accused allegedly revealed that they used to supply snakes at parties at the behest of the 26-year-old YouTuber. After the matter came to light, Elvish Yadav shared the video and said that there is no truth in the allegations levelled against him. He termed the allegations baseless. In a video shared on Instagram, he said that he is ready to cooperate with the police.

The matter came to light when an official of the animal welfare organization ‘People for Animals’ lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Elvish Yadav and other content creators were shooting videos with snakes and snake venom in farmhouses in Noida. They also alleged that these people used to organize rave parties illegally where foreign women were invited to consume snake venom and other medicines.

Following the complaint, the police carried out a raid and recovered nine snakes including a cobra from the possession of the arrested people. These people had gathered for a rave party in a banquet hall in Sector 51 of Noida on Thursday. This party was reportedly a trap laid by the animal rights organization. The police also seized 20 ml of snake venom kept in a plastic bottle from the possession of the accused and sent it for testing to find out whether it was capable of acting like a narcotic on the body.