Kovind panel submits ‘One Nation, One Election’ report to President Murmu

New Delhi: The ‘One Nation One Election’ Committee, led by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, convened with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to present its comprehensive report this Thursday.

The High-Level Committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind put forth a proposal for holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections concurrently as an initial measure, to be succeeded by harmonized elections for local bodies within a span of 100 days.

The report, exceeding 18,000 pages, presented to Prez Murmu by the committee led by ex-prez Kovind, posits that conducting elections simultaneously will catalyze the development trajectory and societal unity, fortify the democratic framework, and fulfill the vision for “India, that is Bharat”.

The presentation of the report was witnessed by all members of the committee, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and DPAP leader Gulam Nabi Azad, among others.

The committee has urged the Election Commission of India to collaborate with state electoral bodies to devise a unified electoral roll and voter identification cards.

It has also suggested a series of constitutional amendments, the majority of which do not necessitate approval by the states.

Currently, the Election Commission of India oversees the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, whereas elections for local governance bodies like municipalities and panchayats fall under the jurisdiction of state election commissions.

This report is the culmination of rigorous consultations with various stakeholders, specialists, and 191 days of research since the committee’s establishment on September 2, 2023, according to an official statement.

Recently the High Level Committee also met and interacted with representatives of several Political parties including BJP, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), AIMIM, RPI, Apna Dal etc.

Representatives of these parties also handed over their suggestions in writing to the committee. The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue.

The public notice issued stated, “Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.”

The central government in September last year constituted a high-level Committee to examine the issue of ‘One Nation, One Election’ and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.