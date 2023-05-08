KTR calls Priyanka Vadra ‘political tourist’, slams her Telangana visit

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has described the Congress general secretary as a “political tourist” and alleged that her party is a “sinking ship” which needs to learn from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s “inclusive policies” in the state.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president KTR was referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Hyderabad’s Saroornagar to address a public meeting on youth issues named ‘Yuva Sangharshana Sabha’ on Monday. “Hyderabad is a global city which welcomes lakhs of tourists every day and it also welcomes political tourists like Priyanka Gandhi,” KTR said.

The BRS leader took a swipe at Congress and said that the parties which did not work for the welfare of the people while in power are now “preaching the State governments like Telangana which consistently ranked high in performance”.

In an apparent jibe at the Congress leader, KTR said that politicians who are “unemployed” are “provoking the youth of Telangana”. KTR alleged that Congress exploited the youth and the issue of unemployment “solely for its politics”.

“The country would not have experienced an unemployment crisis if Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced employment policy and worked like BRS,” he said. “The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao provided employment to 2.2 lakh youth in the government and 22 lakh youth in the private sector,” the BRS leader added.

KTR suggested Priyanka to learn from the “inclusive and holistic developmental activities, and policies of Telangana, and implement them in Congress-ruled states”. Sharpening his attacks further, he demanded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to apologise on behalf of the Congress party for allegedly “taking the lives of hundreds of Telangana youth during the separate Telangana movement by delaying the formation of the State for their political gains”.

KTR termed the Congress party as a “sinking ship” and suggested Priyanka Gandhi turn her “political tour” into an “educational tour”.