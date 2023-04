Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC extends Ashish Mishra’s interim bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court extended interim bail of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case till July 11.

The top court granted interim bail to Ashish Mishra for eight weeks in in January.

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh after a farmers’ protest turned violent. The farmers, who were protesting the then Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area, were allegedly run over by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was seated.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari who pronounced the order on January 25 said that it is “imperative to balance” the right of victims and accused.

The apex court granted bail to the minister’s son on the condition that he will not stay either in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh while he is out on bail. The court also asked him to leave Uttar Pradesh one week after he releases on bail and inform the concerned court about his location.

The bench also said that any attempt by Ashish or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail.