Lalan Singh steps down, Nitish takes over again as JDU chief

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been named again as the new president of the Janata Dal (United) after Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh tendered his resignation from the post during the party’s executive meeting in Delhi.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and denials from JDU leaders and allies regarding potential leadership changes.

Lalan Singh, in his presidential address, mentioned wanting to focus more and participate actively in the upcoming elections as the reason for stepping down. He then proposed Nitish Kumar as his successor for the party’s top role, who was elected within minutes.

JDU general secretary Ram Kumar Sharma said, “Lalan Singh first proposed his resignation and it was accepted. Simultaneously, the resolution was passed that Nitish Kumar would be the next president.”

The move was anticipated by many within the political sphere, as rumours had been circulating about a possible change in guard at the JDU. However, up to the moment of truth, party leaders had been tight-lipped about the possibility of a leadership change, with some outright rejecting it.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, had rubbished the rumours about the resignation of Lalan Singh from the party chief post.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was quick to take a dig at Nitish Kumar following the leadership change. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Under Nitish Kumar’s three-year plan, Lalan Singh has also been wiped out. By the way, Lalan babu should have understood that since Nitish Kumar did not consider [George] Fernandes, RCP [Singh], Sharad Yadav and Digvijaya Singh his own, why would he be any different? There is no one that Nitish hasn’t stabbed in the back.”

Vijay Sinha, Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, said, “Lalan Singh’s departure was very insulting. It would have been better if he had resigned earlier. Lalan Singh got himself embarrassed in front of the world. I also feel bad for Lalan Singh.