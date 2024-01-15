Lankan Navy arrests 10 Indian fishermen

New Delhi: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters, an official statement said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday near the north of Point Pedro in Jaffna, the Sri Lanka Navy said. It further said that the 10 fishermen were taken to Kakesanthurai harbour and would be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action.

The development comes a day after 12 Indian fishermen were arrested off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna peninsula on Saturday on charges of poaching.

There have been regular instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Last year, Sri Lankan Navy personnel even opened fire on Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their boats. The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for both countries.

In 2023, a total of 240 Indian fishermen were arrested, and 35 trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching.