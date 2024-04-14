Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claims firing outside Salman Khan’s home

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence on Sunday. A purported social media post by Anmol – who is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US – called the firing only a “trailer” while issuing a warning to the actor.

“We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don’t have the habit of talking much,” the post read.

This came after two unidentified bike-borne men fired four rounds of bullets outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra in the early hours of Sunday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place around 4.51 am outside Galaxy Apartments.

The security outside the Bollywood actor’s house has been tightened. The crime branch, local police and forensic teams visited the spot for further probe and recovered shells of bullets fired outside Khan’s house.

Sources that shooters who opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house may have connections to Haryana and Rajasthan. “There’s a possibility that the shooter was arranged by the gang associated with Rajasthan’s notorious gangster Rohit Godara, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” they said.

Interpol has issued a notice against Rohit Godara.

Following the incident, even Delhi Police has also become active.