Leopard mauls to death two-year-old in Gir

Matana (Gujarat): A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, a forest official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday in Matana village when the child was playing near his house.

As per information, the wild cat dragged the toddler away from near his house.

After a thorough search, the boy’s body was recovered from the bushes, about 500 metres from Jadhav’s house, forest officer Khiman Pampaniya said.

“The incident occurred at Matana village which falls under Veraval range forest. According to villagers, the leopard dragged away the kid to a distance of 500 metres from his house,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

The official further said that according to locals, there are three-four leopards in the area.

“We have set up three cages, and three more will be installed to catch the feline,” he added.

As per forest officials, at least six people were killed in leopard attacks in the area in the last six months.