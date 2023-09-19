LeT terrorist Uzair killed in Anantnag’s ongoing operation

New Delhi: The top LeT commander Uzair Khan was eliminated in the Anantnag encounter, and his weapon was recovered, said ADGP Police Vijay Kumar. He also said that another terrorist’s body was found at the site. The operation has ended, but the search is still on.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the anti-terror operation at Anantnag was not over yet and that many areas were still to be searched. He asked the public to stay away from the site. He said that they had information about two or three terrorists and that they had killed the LeT Commander and recovered his body. He said that they had also seen another body and that they were searching for the third one.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said that Uzair Khan, who was involved in the killing of an army Colonel, Major and a DySP on the first day of the gunfight. “Uzair Khan has been killed and his body has been retrieved. There is another body of terrorists lying on the ground. We had information about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area,” he said

Asked whether the operation has been called off, he said that search operation will remain on form some. “I urge the locals not to go closer to the encounter site as unexploded grenades or shells may cause harm to them,” he said. On total casualties from the security forces side, the ADGP said: “Three officers, two from army and one from police besides a soldier were killed in the encounter.”

Northern army commander Lt General Upendera Divwedi had also visited the spot and reviewed the operation. The army and police had pressed on the latest gadgets including Heron, Hexacopter , drones, quad copters, RPGs, grenades, and drone-fitted guns to eliminate the terrorists. The operation was biggest in the Kashmir as it took security forces seven days to eliminate the terrorists.

Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing since Wednesday was found dead, the Indian Army officials said on Monday. According to the Army officials, Sepoy Pradeep Singh, aged 27 years, has been missing since September 13 and was found dead at around 5 pm on Monday. He was part of the Kokernag operations.