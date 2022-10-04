LIC launches Dhan Sanchay Saving Plan

New Delhi: Investing is a lifelong affair. People look for an investment plan where they can get a safe, secure, and maximum return to sustain their retired life. It is an uphill battle to figure out where one should invest as there are lots of investment options available in the market.

If one is planning to invest but in trouble with where to invest, here is the one-stop destination of your curiosity. Let’s have a look at one such plan. LIC keeps on offering schemes for customers from time to time. Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a new insurance policy named Dhan Sanchay Saving Plan. The investors can invest in the scheme from June 14.

Under the policy, on the death of the policyholder, the family will get financial assistance during the term. It also gives guaranteed income during the payout period after the maturity of the policy. In addition, guaranteed terminal benefits will also be paid.

The maturity period ranges from 5 years to a maximum of 15 years.