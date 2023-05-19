Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena writes to Kejriwal against Delhi ministers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after the latter wrote a letter amid a row over executive power of the city government. The Kejriwal government has accused the L-G of delaying the transfer of a bureaucrat.

Kejriwal’s visit came after L-G Saxena alleged “unconstitutional brazenness, intimidation and disregard of rules and procedures” by the AAP government following the Supreme Court verdict on service matters.

In the letter, the lieutenant governor said that in the past one week, a “gloomy face of governance” has emerged in Delhi where “organised, structured and specialised administrative machinery” is yet again facing the “brunt” of “high-handedness” of the political executive.

“I write to you to bring to your notice the unconstitutional brazenness, intimidation and disregard of rules and procedures being indulged into by your government and its ministers, especially…(Services) Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, ever since the Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court,” the letter read.

Alleging a “chaotic style of governance”, L-G Saxena said that decisions were being conveyed to him through Twitter and the media and that he was being held to ransom through consistent media pressure.

He also referred to allegations of alleged trespass in an officer’s chamber and “taking unlawful custody of certain files, which were related to cases of corruption like those in the new Excise Policy and the residence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, among others, that were being looked into by the Department”.

The letter came after Delhi ministers sat outside L-G Saxena’s residence over the issue of the transfer of the services’ secretary Ashish More. They later met the L-G, with minister Atishi saying that he assured them of following the Supreme Court verdict.

Meanwhile, Ashish More, who was removed by the AAP government, has alleged that minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had “personal vengeance” against him and has threatened “to ruin his life”.