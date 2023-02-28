Liquor scam accused Manish Sisodia resigns as Delhi Dy CM, Satyendar Jain too finally quits

New Delhi: With no relief coming from the Apex Court, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is presently in CBI custody in the ongoing Liquor Scam Case tenderdered his resignation along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who too is behind the bars in a separate corruption case.

The resignations have been accepted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena. The development comes two days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia`s plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. “It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter,” the court remarked.

Delhi`s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Delhi`s Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Jain is presently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.