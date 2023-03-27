Lok Sabha Housing Committee asks Rahul Gandhi to vacate govt bungalow

New Delhi: The Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate his government residence, two days after he was disqualified as Member of Parliament from Waynad.

Rahul Gandhi is currently residing in his 12 Tughlak lane Bungalow in central Delhi. The former MP has been asked to vacate the bungalow by April 22.

In 2004 when Rahul won his first Lok Sabha election from Amethi, UP, he was allotted a 5-bedroom bungalow situated at 12 Tughlak Lane in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee’s notice to Rahul Gandhi comes hours after the former Congress president lambasted the Centre over the Adani issue. “LIC’s capital, to Adani! SBI’s capital, to Adani! EPFO’s capital too, to Adani! Why is the public’s retirement money being invested in Adani’s companies even after ‘Modani’ exposed?” tweeted Rahul.

Earlier this year in February, Rahul Gandhi referred to his official address during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader had said he has never owned a house. “There was a strange atmosphere in the house. I went to mummy and asked her what happened. Ma told me that we are leaving the house…. Till that time I used to think it was our house. Then my mom told me for the first time that it was not our house, but the government’s and we have to leave it now.”